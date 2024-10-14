Millennium Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 326.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,052 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 250.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SNBR. StockNews.com cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 43,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $531,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,703.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $14.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.06. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Profile

(Free Report)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

See Also

