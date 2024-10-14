Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,957 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.38% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 238.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NXRT opened at $42.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $48.37.

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $64.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.99 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 32.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXRT shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

