Millennium Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 54.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 456,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,639 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Playtika by 362.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 225,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 176,913 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Playtika by 3.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,756,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after acquiring an additional 256,353 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Playtika in the second quarter worth approximately $744,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Playtika by 0.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after acquiring an additional 76,948 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Stock Up 1.6 %

PLTK stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Playtika Announces Dividend

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.27 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 127.12% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Playtika’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLTK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Playtika from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Playtika Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

