Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGE. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APGE opened at $56.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.75. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $72.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $298,314.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,690,916.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $2,249,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,354,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,162,804.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $298,314.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,458 shares in the company, valued at $11,690,916.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,665 shares of company stock worth $7,058,635 in the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apogee Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

