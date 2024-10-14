Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,045 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Iradimed were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iradimed by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Iradimed by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Iradimed by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Iradimed by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 72,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Iradimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,830,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iradimed Stock Performance

Shares of IRMD opened at $50.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.39 million, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64. Iradimed Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $50.93.

Iradimed Announces Dividend

Iradimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Iradimed had a net margin of 26.83% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $17.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Iradimed from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

