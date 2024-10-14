Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 1,487.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,051 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.03% of Denny’s worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 726.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Denny’s by 20.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Denny’s from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Denny’s stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $11.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.98 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 4.19%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny’s Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

