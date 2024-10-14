Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,881,982 Shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,030,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881,982 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in OmniAb were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of OmniAb by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in OmniAb by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of OmniAb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 748,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of OmniAb by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 66.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OABI opened at $4.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $475.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of -0.13. OmniAb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

OmniAb ( NASDAQ:OABI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. OmniAb had a negative net margin of 287.29% and a negative return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

