Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Stake Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,094 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AHH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,377 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 970,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,757,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,679,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,149 shares in the company, valued at $294,566.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel A. Hoffler purchased 95,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 266,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,793.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,149 shares in the company, valued at $294,566.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.62 million, a P/E ratio of 121.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 911.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Armada Hoffler Properties

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.