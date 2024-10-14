Millennium Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 404,782 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,586.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,843,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,357,000 after buying an additional 536,864 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,590.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 459,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,614,000 after buying an additional 450,042 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 569.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 494,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 421,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46,368.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 355,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 354,718 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,575,398.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares in the company, valued at $15,575,398.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,705,886.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,011. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $67.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average is $66.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.4775 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

