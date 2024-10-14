Millennium Management LLC Sells 80,492 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,492 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALEX opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexander & Baldwin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

