John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of John Wiley & Sons worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 96.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $114,532.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,978 shares in the company, valued at $443,602.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of WLY stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.59%. John Wiley & Sons’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -70.50%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

