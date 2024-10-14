Millennium Management LLC Purchases 164,395 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,395 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Semrush were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Semrush during the second quarter worth $3,732,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Semrush during the second quarter valued at about $654,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Semrush by 33.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 247,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $13.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.22 and a beta of 1.58. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Semrush had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 4,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $74,415.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 843,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,633,961.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 4,971 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $74,415.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 843,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,633,961.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 8,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $121,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,214,020. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,791 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

