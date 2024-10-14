Millennium Management LLC Sells 153,514 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 647,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,514 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Backblaze were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scalar Gauge Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 250,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 90.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 50.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,094,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 367,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Backblaze by 3,750.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 46,241 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Backblaze

In other news, CEO Gleb Budman sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $29,199.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,874,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,093,537.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara H. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,329.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gleb Budman sold 4,527 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $29,199.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,874,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,093,537.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,483 shares of company stock valued at $311,530. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $7.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Backblaze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $302.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Backblaze had a negative net margin of 42.34% and a negative return on equity of 104.71%. The company had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BLZE. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Backblaze from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Backblaze from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Backblaze Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

