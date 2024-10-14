Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 239,716 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RB Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,992,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,497 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RB Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,564,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,590,000 after buying an additional 114,225 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,311,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,865,000 after buying an additional 109,056 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,143,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,881,000 after acquiring an additional 168,945 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in RB Global by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,029,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,543,000 after acquiring an additional 120,469 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBA opened at $80.08 on Monday. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $87.45. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.25.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $241,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,638.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $230,563.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,162.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $241,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,638.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,043 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of RB Global in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of RB Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.19.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

