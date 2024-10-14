Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,260 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Teladoc Health worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,480 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 221.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,303,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,865,000 after buying an additional 3,655,436 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at about $45,267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,960,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,707 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 56,202 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TDOC opened at $9.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $642.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.34 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.81.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $31,395.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $274,049.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas Mckinley bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,502.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $31,395.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $274,049.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,377 shares of company stock valued at $438,054. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

