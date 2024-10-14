AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,387 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 12.79% of American Well worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in American Well by 7,673.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 184,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 181,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 63.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,833,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 2,665,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in American Well by 1,418.5% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 103,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96,644 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 2,690.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 419,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 404,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 80.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

American Well Price Performance

AMWL opened at $10.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 50.36% and a negative net margin of 120.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.60) EPS. Research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $40,742.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,247.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Well news, insider Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 7,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $57,183.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,772.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $40,742.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,992 shares in the company, valued at $889,247.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,141 shares of company stock worth $178,729. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Well from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

About American Well

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

