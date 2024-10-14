AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,342,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,374,000 after acquiring an additional 312,392 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $11,590,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 784,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 17.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 39.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 505,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 143,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weave Communications news, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $160,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,066.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 4,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $56,062.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,831,275.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,066.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,677 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weave Communications

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Weave Communications stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $950.76 million, a PE ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.