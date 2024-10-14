AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $615,000 in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Noah by 84.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,631 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Noah by 121.7% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,681,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,228,000 after acquiring an additional 923,122 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Noah by 50.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 85,771 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Noah in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.78. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.74 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 26.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

