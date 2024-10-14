Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.84% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $3.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. Analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Shared Hospital Services Profile

(Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.