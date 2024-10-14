AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 1,486.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE TS opened at $32.33 on Monday. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $40.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.38). Tenaris had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TS. StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tenaris from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TS

Tenaris Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.