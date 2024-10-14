AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 1,486.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.
Tenaris Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE TS opened at $32.33 on Monday. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $40.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TS. StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tenaris from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.
Tenaris Profile
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.
