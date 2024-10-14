Short Interest in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Declines By 39.0%

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the September 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jones Soda Trading Up 2.0 %

Jones Soda stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. Jones Soda has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.60.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 25.74% and a negative return on equity of 72.73%.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name.

