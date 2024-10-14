Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Short Interest Down 39.2% in September

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the September 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,768,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,466,000 after acquiring an additional 252,254 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter worth $2,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 53,906 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 101.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47,248 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,251,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE GTY opened at $30.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.92. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $32.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.51 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 6.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

About Getty Realty

Featured Stories

