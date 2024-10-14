Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Short Interest Down 39.1% in September

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the September 15th total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.
Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a negative net margin of 592.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Bolt Biotherapeutics
Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bolt Biotherapeutics
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.