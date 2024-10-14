Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Short Interest Down 39.1% in September

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the September 15th total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a negative net margin of 592.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BOLT Free Report ) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,555 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 1.65% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.