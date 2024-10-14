O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes $6.12 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 104,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,817,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 147,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,352,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $188.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

