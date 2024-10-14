Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Buys 209,470 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 918.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,277 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,470 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.7% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,106 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 26,380 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 780.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 69,090 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $8,535,000 after buying an additional 61,246 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 911.0% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 6,215,932 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $767,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 334.6% in the second quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVDA stock opened at $134.80 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.88%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $577,611,810.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,236,270 shares of company stock valued at $376,316,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $142.46.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

