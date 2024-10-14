Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 1,887.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alicia J. Hager sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $27,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,552. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $3.89 on Monday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKTX. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Nkarta to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

