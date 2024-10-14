Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Scholtz & Company LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Scholtz & Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 5.0% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $188.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

