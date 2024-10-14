SP Asset Management LLC Buys 94,662 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 961.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,662 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average of $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,236,270 shares of company stock worth $376,316,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.