Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $761,000 Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,006 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $2,758,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 64,570 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TIXT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of TIXT opened at $3.82 on Monday. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $408.09 million, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

