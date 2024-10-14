Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42,857 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $188.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

