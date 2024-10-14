Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s 9th Largest Position

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 104,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,817,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 147,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $188.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.