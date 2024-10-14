Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Leelyn Smith LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $188.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.58 and its 200 day moving average is $183.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.