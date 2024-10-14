Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,565 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 48.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 986,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 97,424 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 20.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 767,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 129,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $5.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.75. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $300.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

