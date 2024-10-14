Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 44.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $124.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 10.38%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IPAR. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

