AQR Capital Management LLC Has $676,000 Stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,698,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,501,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 59,523 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,139,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $622,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TGTX opened at $22.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.43 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $26.41.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. TG Therapeutics’s revenue was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

