AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,138 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth about $161,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAOI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,473.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $694.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $24.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.