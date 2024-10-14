AQR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,228 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $72.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $74.28.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
