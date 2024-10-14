Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $228,000. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CWEN. BNP Paribas began coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CWEN opened at $27.68 on Monday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.23). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.417 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 251.52%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

