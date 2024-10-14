AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMPL stock opened at $33.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $43.00.

In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $36,437.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,319 shares in the company, valued at $665,346.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

