AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPUS. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock opened at $119.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.23. The company has a market cap of $476.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $89.59 and a 1 year high of $119.96.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

