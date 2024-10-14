Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stake Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 116.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 125.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 40.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 25.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.97.
Insider Activity at Confluent
In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,540 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $293,547.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 496,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,770,775.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $293,547.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 496,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,770,775.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $4,912,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,561,071.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,453 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,388 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.
Confluent Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $22.23 on Monday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.88.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $234.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
