AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 5,664.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 590,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 580,199 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $7,835,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 27.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,951,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,373,000 after purchasing an additional 53,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHCT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David H. Dupuy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,246.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Z. Hensley purchased 6,500 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $126,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,065. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Dupuy acquired 10,000 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,246.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

CHCT opened at $16.68 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.05 million, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 289.06%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

