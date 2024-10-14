AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 813 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 44.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 108,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 637.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 936,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,523,000 after buying an additional 809,803 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 72,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 296.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Granite Construction

In related news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $346,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,894.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Granite Construction Stock Up 1.5 %

GVA stock opened at $81.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.61 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.41. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 88.14%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

