Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 425,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,226 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DX stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.20 million, a PE ratio of 204.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,600.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

