Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 3,996.8% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 12,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 76.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 15.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 258.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 76,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 55,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at eHealth

In other news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 907,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,051.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 907,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,051.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gavin G. Galimi purchased 10,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $42,703.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,394.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 80,365 shares of company stock valued at $329,404. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eHealth Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.53. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.38). eHealth had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $65.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth Profile

(Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.