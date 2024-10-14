AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $729,000 in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,242,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 69.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 332,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 136,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $41.66 on Monday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.99 million, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average is $39.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 224.62%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

