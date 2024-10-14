AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 139,259 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

In related news, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 14,813 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $219,824.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,199.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

