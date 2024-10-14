Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $184,000 in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 34,425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 1,037.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 44.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 31,378 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 64.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 14,218 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a market cap of $173.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Twin Disc Dividend Announcement

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $84.42 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Twin Disc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th.

Twin Disc Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

