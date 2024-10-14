TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Position Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 57.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,319 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,985 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 585.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

TFS Financial stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.68.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $191.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 418.52%.

Insider Transactions at TFS Financial

In related news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $256,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,263. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $85,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,017.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $256,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,263. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $546,605. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

