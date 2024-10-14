Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.18% of Gulf Island Fabrication as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 160,236 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 480.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 94,519 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIFI opened at $5.59 on Monday. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Gulf Island Fabrication ( NASDAQ:GIFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.26 million during the quarter.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

